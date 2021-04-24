Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Parex Resources stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

