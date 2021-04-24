Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.11 and traded as high as C$22.27. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.13, with a volume of 358,056 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXT. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,000. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Insiders sold 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 over the last quarter.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

