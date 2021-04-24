Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%.

PRK stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

