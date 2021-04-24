PARSIQ Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $168.71 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

