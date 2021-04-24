Patientory (PTOY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $12,432.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

