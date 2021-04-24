Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

