Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

