Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

