Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.82 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

