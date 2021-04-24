Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

