PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,792.01 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,792.01 or 0.03535751 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $107.81 million and $19.33 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

