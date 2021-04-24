PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

