Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $99.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

