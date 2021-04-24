Payfair (PFR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Payfair coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $8,836.69 and $12.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Payfair has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.