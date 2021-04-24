Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of PCTY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.40. 168,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.32. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

