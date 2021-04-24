Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Paylocity by 58.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Paylocity by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.40 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

