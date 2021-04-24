PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

