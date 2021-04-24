PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCB. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders acquired 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

