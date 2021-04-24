PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

