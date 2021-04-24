PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.31 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Cowen raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

