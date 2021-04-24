PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,207.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $259,207.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

