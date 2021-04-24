Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.