Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

