Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.