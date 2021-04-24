Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $101,941.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars.

