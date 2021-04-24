Penta Price Down 41.3% This Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $122,515.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

