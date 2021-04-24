People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

