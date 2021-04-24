PEPS Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $968.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $345,837.82 and $968.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002917 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00356314 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,646,410 coins and its circulating supply is 44,406,248 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.