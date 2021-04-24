PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

