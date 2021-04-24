PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

