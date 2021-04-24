PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,577 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.