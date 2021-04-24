Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $1.12 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01014099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.40 or 1.00020052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00606873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

