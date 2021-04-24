Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,777.14

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,777.14 ($36.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,178 ($41.52). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,178 ($41.52), with a volume of 372,002 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSN. UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,046.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,777.14. The firm has a market cap of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.