Persistence Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and $540,177.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,154,649 coins and its circulating supply is 11,184,602 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

