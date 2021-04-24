Persistence (XPRT) Market Cap Reaches $32.85 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Persistence has a market cap of $32.85 million and $411,998.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Persistence Profile

XPRT is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,206,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,726 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

