Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $53.27 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.