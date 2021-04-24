Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

