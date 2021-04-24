Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,904 shares during the quarter. ITT accounts for about 3.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of ITT worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $94.39 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

