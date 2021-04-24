Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $7,999,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $670.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $671.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

