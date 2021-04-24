Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

