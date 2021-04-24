Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tesla by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

