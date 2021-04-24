Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $12.90 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 468,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises 2.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 5.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

