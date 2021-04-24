Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,522 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

