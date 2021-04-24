Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83.

