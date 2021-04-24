Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

