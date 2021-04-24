Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 920 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.