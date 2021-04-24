Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January accounts for 2.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 5.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

