Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

