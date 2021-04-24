Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

