Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00091353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00646997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.47 or 0.08094324 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

